Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders appoints Marnix van Ginneken to Philips’ Board of Management

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, announced that today’s Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) appointed Marnix van Ginneken as member of Philips’ Board of Management with effect from November 1, 2017. Mr Van Ginneken is the Chief Legal Officer of Philips and member of its Executive Committee. The EGM also approved an amendment of the company’s Articles of Association.

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips’ health technology portfolio generated 2016 sales of EUR 17.4 billion and employs approximately 71,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.