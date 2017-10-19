Book Teaches Respect for Wildlife

Too many people unfortunately see squirrels as pests, but they actually play quite a significant role in the ecosystem. Larry Friend shows appreciation for squirrels and teaches children about their importance in Squirrelly the Squirrel and Starlett.



Larry Friend tells the story of Squirrelly the Squirrel—from when Squirrelly was born to when he started his own nest. Larry details the dangers squirrels face through their lives in a creative and child-friendly manner. He also includes animal companionship through Starlett, the love of Squirrely’s life . The story is complemented by vibrant illustrations by Mindy Makis.



Rosie Malezer’s review of the book for Readers’ Favorite says, “The educational value alone in Squirrelly the Squirrel and Starlett is priceless, as it shows the world through the eyes of a squirrel, starting from the moment they are born . . . This knowledge brings about respect for wildlife, especially when the child is able to relate to what the animal is going through.” Squirrelly the Squirrel and Starlett includes a glossary to help improve young readers’ vocabularies.



The book , now with colored illustrations, has been republished by LitFire Publishing. It is now available in major online book retailers. More information about Larry Friend and his other children’s book, like Icy the Iceberg, can be found in his website, www.larryfriendbooks.com.





Squirrelly the Squirrel and Starlett

Written by Larry Friend

Illustrated by Sidney “Mindy” Makis

About the Author



Larry Friend (author) and Sidney “Mindy” Makis (illustrator) are creative siblings. Larry lives in Illinois, while Mindy is a registered nurse living in Florida. Larry Friend is a passionate storyteller and is full of humor. He enjoys writing and telling fun stories for his children and grandchildren.

