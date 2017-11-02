Anne Tribbett Writes a Mysterious Book about Finding the One

The book, “Which One,” by the author Anne Tribbett, narrates a story of identical twins named Fredrick Franklin and Randall Franklin Morris. They are both blessed with good looks and possess hypnotic and captivating amber eyes. Their smiles display deep dimples and perfectly white teeth making them more attractive. Putting their physical resemblance aside, they have a completely different character. Fredrick, once enraged becomes the turpitude of cruelty preying on the innocence of youth. When this happens, his pupils soon disappear. On the other hand, his twin brother, Randall, is totally different from him.

The story revolves around the great mystery about the two brothers. The plot is designed to make readers wonder which of the identical twins is the one. The book comes with exciting twists and surprising turn of events that will stop readers from putting it down until knowing which one. The entirety of the book must be read in order to find that out. It is a very enjoyable book and definitely worth the read!

“Which One” will be presented as one of the titles at the 2017 American Association of School Librarians this coming November 9, 2017. Grab a copy now and enjoy reading this great book!



Which One

Written by Anne Tribbett

Published by Xlibris

Published date December 7, 2012

Paperback price £14.00



About the Author

The author Anne Tribbett is a grandmother of three. Her love for writing began at an early age, but she did not take it seriously. Many years later after her marriage, she began thinking of writing again. Due to her cousin’s encouragement, Anne did take it seriously this time and enrolled in a Creative Writing Course. She then started to write short stories, and then came the bombshell of writing a novel.