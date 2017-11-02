Edith Heiskell Pens Book about Self-confidence

Edith Heiskell’s “The Sunflower Story” wonderfully displays the beauty of having someone lift one’s down spirit and boost one’s confidence.



A gloomy sunflower sees itself as indistinct and carries a negative perception of its existence. The good-natured sun, on the other hand, sees the sad sunflower differently. The sun patiently tries to console the sunflower’s sullen personality and constantly feeds it with positivity. It turns every negative assessment of itself to positive ones, and little by little succeeds in helping the sunflower.



This fictional rhyming story will not only enchant children but also helps them cope with low self-esteem. It teaches a valuable lesson that one is unique, each has his own value and above all, one should learn to love themselves. “The Sunflower Story” is a great tool for parents and children to communicate since it aids them to open up about their self-doubt, especially for children. Heiskell shares her incredible talent in writing poems and delivers an excellent message to the young readers. Indeed, “The Sunflower Story” is a delightful read.



“The Sunflower Story” will be one of the amazing books readers may find displayed in the upcoming 2017 American Association of School Librarians happening this November 9, 2017. Save the date and grab a copy.



The Sunflower Story

Written by Edith Heiskell

Published by Xlibris Corporation

Published date July 2017

Paperback price $15.99



About the author

Edith L. Heiskell was born in a small town in Arkansas in 1924 and lived through WWII and the Great Depression. She was valedictorian of her High School class and is currently enjoying retirement after a successful career in the banking industry. She has always written poems and short stories and has had several of her poems published in “Best Poets of the Year” in 2014 and 2015.