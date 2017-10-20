BikeVentura Celebrates Ten Years with City & County Expansion

BikeVentura is well on its way to fulfilling our mission of a safe, healthy community through bicycle-centered education, empowerment and advocacy in Ventura County. This expansion is a wonderful way to mark our ten year anniversary. - John Buccola, BikeVentura Board Chair

BikeVentura and the Ventura Bike HUB continue to expand their presence in the City and County of Ventura. The non-profit organization will open primary operations nine blocks closer to Main Street at 490 N. Ventura Ave. This move is the largest expansion for the non-profit and is fitting for its ten year anniversary. In addition, BikeVentura recently opened a Bike HUB in the City of Fillmore in partnership with their Parks and Recreation Department.

“We have outgrown our current space and can’t wait to fill the new one,” shared Tobias “Toby” Smith, Program Director for BikeVentura. “Our new location is nearly three times the size, allowing us to support more cyclists in our expanding community.”

To help raise funds for the expansion into its new space, BikeVentura is hosting a Space Preview and Fundraising Party at 490 N. Ventura Avenue in Ventura on November 11, 2017 at 6pm. All proceeds will benefit the expansion.

After its planned opening on November 20, BikeVentura will continue to use its current location at 1150 N. Ventura Avenue for its Education Program and as an auxiliary space. “We want to thank the City of Ventura Housing Authority for giving us our first permanent space – we will continue to utilize the location to serve the community,” remarked Smith.

The Bike HUB is a do-it-together community bicycle shop and second-hand bike thrift store, staffed by master mechanics and volunteers. The HUB began as a mobile bike station in 2012, though the group was formed in August 2007 with a primary focus of advocacy and bicycle safety.

“Our goal is to have a HUB in every city throughout the county, and Fillmore represents our first location outside the City of Ventura,” shared Yvonne Adan, Board Member and past Chairperson for BikeVentura, adding “Fillmore serves as an agricultural gateway to the County, and there are no bicycle resources in the area to service that community’s needs.” Fillmore’s Bike HUB is in its early stages, currently operating on Saturdays as a mobile station at Two Rivers Park, 100 D Street in the City of Fillmore.

“BikeVentura is well on its way to fulfilling our mission of a safe, healthy community through bicycle-centered education, empowerment and advocacy in Ventura County,” stated John Buccola, Board Chairperson for BikeVentura. “This expansion is a wonderful way to mark our ten year anniversary.”

BikeVentura is a project of VCCOOL; an active, grass-roots non-profit, charitable 501(c)(3) corporation located in Ventura, California and incorporated in 2007. BikeVentura is comprised of three organizations, BikeVentura Advocacy, Ventura Bike HUB, and Fillmore Bike HUB. The Bike HUBs are community bicycle shops and second-hand bike stores. BikeVentura can be found on the web at www.bikeventura.org.