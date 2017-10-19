Free Spins on Sexy New Bubble Bubble 2  Halloween Slot from RTG at Slotastic

Slotastic doubles the bubbles with the debut of Bubble Bubble 2, the long-awaited sequel to Realtime Gaming’s classic Halloween slot game. The new Bubble Bubble 2 has two sexy wand-waving witches and three deluxe bonus features to increase winnings and playtime.



Until Halloween, Slotastic is giving players an up to $313 casino bonus that includes 33 free spins on the new game:



113% Bonus up to $313 + 33 Free Spins on Bubble Bubble 2

Coupon code: BUBBLESEQUEL

Valid until October 31, 2017 only.

The voluptuous Winni Witch introduced in the original Bubble Bubble slot is back in this sequel. This time she’s joined by her equally beautiful and bewitching sister Wanda. Both are Expanding Wild symbols that cover all three rows of any reel they appear on, magically creating more chances for winning combinations.



The sisters only appear on reels one and five and, since they’re Expanding Wilds, they stretch to cover the whole reel when they do. If they both appear in the same winning combo, they multiply the win by 9X.



Three Scatters – a mystical Magic Wand – trigger one of three bonus features. Players click on one of the Magic Wands to determine which of the three features they’ll get. The Greater Ghosts feature gives 20 free spins with additional Wilds. The Ultra Bewitched feature triggers seven free spins with a minimum of one expanded Wild. Wilder Witches awards nine bonus spins where the witches can cast a spell to either turn the middle reel Wild or conjure 33 extra free games, or both.



Bubble Bubble 2 has RTG’s patented “Win-Win” feature. If a player wins less than 10X the triggering bet during free spins, then the Win-Win feature kicks in awarding them a little (sometimes a lot) more.



Coins are valued from $0.01 to $0.25 and players can bet from a minimum of $.50 to a max bet of $12.50 per spin.



Bubble Bubble 2 is now available in wide screen, high resolution format in Slotastic’s online casino for desktop and laptop computers. A small-screen version is also available in the mobile casino for smartphones and tablets.



Watch a video of this online casino news story on YouTube