Author Tilitha Waicekauskas Shares a Treasury of Heart-warming Poems of Life

Life’s road leads to a lot of obstacles and surprises. It has its own way of unravelling every shade of colour into something meaningful. It transcends beauty, bounty and bliss. In the book, “Sunshine: Poetry for All Seasons”, the author, Tilitha Waicekauskas, deeply shares a collective treasury of poems. Each piece of her writing reflects her passion and love for her craft, as well as the many blessings that came along her way as life proceeds.



The harmony of words in each poetic verse is a delicate outpour of the author’s life experiences and how she sees goodness in every opportunity. Each poem represents her authentic appreciation of everything that is laid for her in life. The flow of emotions infused in the collection will surely usher the reader’s significant connection and will surely warm their hearts as well as lift their spirits.



“Sunshine: Poetry for All Seasons” is a good choice and delightful treat for those who are fond of poems that convey a genuine message of life. This book is a light at the same time relatable read.



“Sunshine: Poetry for All Seasons” was one of the titles exhibited at the 2017 American Association of School Librarians, which was held last November 9, 2017.

Sunshine: Poetry for All Seasons

Written by Tilitha Waicekauskas

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date April 17, 2009

Paperback price $20.00



About the Author

Tilitha Waicekauskas began writing poetry as a teenager, not because she wanted to—it was just there. Her first publication was at age 18 and her work has appeared in nearly a hundred publications, including Grit, Capper’s, Ozarks Mountaineer, Rural Heritage, Mature Living, Country Woman, The Mountain Laurel, Ag-Pilot International, Boots, Advocate, The Pleiades, Sunshine Magazine, and several small poetry journals like Tucumcari Literary Review, The Pegasus Review, Candor Magazine, etc. Her poetry reflects her faith, her love for her husband and family, her love for the Ozarks where she live, and the sunshine in her life. She has also published a few short stories and a series of articles about different forms of poetry. She has written four novels, but the poetry is what she thinks God wants her to be doing. Whatever talent she has is a gift, and she has an obligation to share that gift with the world.