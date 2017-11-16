Intuitive Strategist Beth Fortman-Brand Shares Seven Truths to Master Life

To live happily without worries and stress is the ultimate ambition of every individual. In this book, “Navigating the Storm”, the author Beth Fortman-Brand shares seven truths to help master one’s life — truths that everyone should be aware of in order to examine oneself and live a fulfilling life. These truths can help form the foundation of living a happier life and let go of the stressors that are part of mankind’s existence. The book shows how to embrace certain truths that will ultimately enlighten a person’s mind towards a better self-understanding and love. The story is presented through the conscious awakening of the heroine, Spark, a cute caterpillar who is lost. As the story progresses, Spark unconsciously co-creates great challenges and struggles to lose everything in order to gain so much more. Every chapter teaches life lessons that give necessary tools to understand the world and navigate through life with positivity even in the darkest of circumstances. The book uses the metaphor of Spark to make readers realize that like Spark the caterpillar, they too can turn into lovely butterflies and live a happy and fulfilling life.

This is an insightful and delightful book, well-written and illustrated whimsically. It captures reader’s imagination and provides a blue print for a fuller life. This is highly recommendable for all who want to enrich their lives. Everyone who reads it will surely learn something new and invaluable. Definitely a must read!

“Navigating the Storm” was presented as one of the titles at the 2017 American Association of School Librarians held last November 9, 2017.



Navigating the Storm

Written by Beth Fortman-Brand

Published by Balboa Press

Published date April 27, 2017

Paperback price $12.97



About the Author

Beth Fortman-Brand received her B.S. degree in Sociology with emphasis on social programs, social policies and psychology in 1986 from UCLA. She has studied and taught behavioral science for over 25 years. She is an Intuitive Strategist for personal and corporate clients worldwide. She was recognized in “Who’s Who in Top Female Executives” in 1989 as a successful financial consultant and business owner. Her intuitive and psychic/medium skills and intriguing career and life transformations led her to share her transformational experiences with others.