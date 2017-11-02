Strategist Beth Fortman-Brand Presents Seven Truths to Make the Most Out of Life

In the book, Navigating the Storm, the author Beth Fortman-Brand wonderfully describes the transformational journey of the heroine, Spark, as she experiences and teaches others the seven truths to help see the world in a positive perspective. It is full of insight into the human spirit with practical tools for living under a brighter light. It is written with the intent to help people weather the storms of life by recognizing fundamental truths about existence as viewed from a new-age perspective. It shows readers how to embrace certain truths that will ultimately enlighten one’s mind towards a better self-understanding.

As the story continues to progress, each chapter teaches a life lesson that gives necessary tools to understand the world and navigate through life with a positive mindset even in the darkest times. The book uses the metaphor of Spark the caterpillar to make readers realize that they are not alone, they are loved, and that there are better ways to live life to the fullest.

This is a very easy and inspirational read and is highly recommendable to anyone looking to enrich their lives. It is definitely an entertaining hybrid. The truths presented are fundamental, illustrations are beautiful, and the story does an excellent job of spotlighting the truths in a whimsical context. Readers should take time to read this amazing book.

Navigating the Storm will be presented as one of the titles at the 2017 American Association of School Librarians this coming November 9, 2017.



Navigating the Storm

Written by Beth Fortman-Brand

Published by Balboa Press

Published date April 27, 2017

Paperback price $12.97



About the Author

Beth Fortman-Brand studied and taught behavioral science for over 25 years. In 1986, she has received her B.S. degree in Sociology with emphasis on social programs, social policies and psychology from UCLA. She is an Intuitive Strategist for personal and corporate clients worldwide. In 1989, she was recognized in “Who’s Who in Top Female Executives” as a successful financial consultant and business owner. Her life transformations and intuitive and psychic/medium skills led her to share her transformational experiences with others. She resides in Wood Ranch, California with her husband Doug.