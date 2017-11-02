Author Karen Dewell Imparts an Adventurous Children’s Tale About Survival and Love

The Adventures of ’Lil Bear and Blue Bird: A Children’s Book, authored by Karen Dewell, narrates the story of a cub and his feathered friend. In a cave near a dark forest and a meandering stream, mother bear teaches ’Lil Bear everyday how to survive in the world. He then learns how to forage for nuts and seeds, climb a tree and wash himself. He later gets to know Blue Bird and they start to become friends. Blue Bird introduced ’Lil Bear to new experiences. He begins to take him on all sorts of fun adventures. They enjoy the company of each other, and Blue Bird eventually becomes an important part of their family.

One day, ’Lil Bear and Blue Bird find a kite in the woods and start playing with it. They have so much fun flying it that they forget to pay attention to their surroundings. The friends soon realize that they were lost and alone as darkness falls. This becomes the turning point of their lives. They realize that they must rely on what they have learned from Mama Bear in order to endure a long night in the woods and survive.

This is an excellent book not just for young children but also for adults. The chapters provide a touching feel with valuable lessons about adventure, survival and love. The artworks are captivating and will surely reach out to children.

About the Author

Karen Dewell currently resides in Desert Hot Springs, California. She is sometimes inspired by creative dreams that transport her into imaginative lands. This is the first installment of an intended series. This is her debut children’s book.