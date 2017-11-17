Author Jean Eugene Havel Pens Book to Aid Potential Homeowners

In Havel’s “Habitat y Vivienda”, potential homeowners will find useful information that educates them on the basics of homeownership. Havel presents advices on how to construct quality home without spending a lot of money, and how to achieve their dream home that is within their budget. With this insight, the book also includes recommendations on construction materials, techniques in building a home and other useful practical ways. Would-be homeowners will definitely gather ample amount of tips from Havel’s work. He stresses the importance of technology in building an affordable yet good quality houses for the homeowners.

Havel wonderfully shares his knowledge to readers, particularly homeowners, regarding one of the most important needs of human beings, housing. The book keenly provides tips and techniques that truly aid those who need it. Published in French and Spanish, this is a book worth getting.

“Habitat y Vivienda” will be displayed at the 2017 Guadalajara Intl Book Fair which will take place this coming November 25, 2017. Save the date and grab a copy!

Habitat y Vivienda

Written by Jean Eugene Havel

Published by EUDEBA

Published date 1970



About the author

Jean Eugene Havel is the author of over a dozen books written in French, a number of which have been translated into second and third languages. Havel claims that, “Anderson, Homer and the Arab story-tellers made me understand our great adventure on the sea under the skies”, but that it was the second world war which made him understand the importance of the individual human being, peace, liberty, and democracy and it has been these values which have driven his writing. Havel holds a doctorate from the Institute of Scandinavian Studies and has spent much of his later adulthood living and teaching in Ontario, Canada.