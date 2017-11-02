French Author Jean Eugene Havel Pens World War II Experience in a Book

Jean Eugene Havel was first raised by his maternal grandmother and four younger sisters in Le Havre. He was invited from time to time for short visits to the family house of his paternal grandparents in Hambye, west of Normandy. He then spent his summer holidays there with his mother and six brothers and sisters. He later discovered the love of his mother in tragic circumstances. War was spreading and Normandy was invaded. German soldiers started to infiltrate and occupy the homes of locals including that of their family.

The book, “The Five Sisters,” was written to narrate the story of how the author and his family struggled during World War II. It tells how they adapt and survive the chaotic existence of Normans during the war. It also describes how the author was forced, in his adolescence, to accept an endless uncertainty not just for his own future but also for the future of his country.

This book is an interesting catch. It contains an exciting account of the experiences of the author and his family during World War II in Normandy. It is a great book for curious readers who wanted to know how it was like to be living during those perilous times.

The Five Sisters: A Young Norman in the Second World War

Written by Jean Eugene Havel

Published by Melrose Books

Published date July 25, 2014

Paperback price $12.99

About the Author

Jean Eugene Havel holds a doctorate from the Institute of Scandinavian Studies. He has spent much of his later adulthood living and teaching in Ontario, Canada. He is the author of over a dozen books written in French, a number of which have been translated into second and third languages. This book, “The Five Sisters,” is his first book written in English.