Halton Police First in Canada to Adopt a Dedicated Public Safety Wireless Network

The Halton Regional Police Service is committed to policing excellence and maintaining Halton’s standing as one of the safest communities in Canada. Today Halton Police announces that it is teaming with Motorola Solutions to commission Canada’s first public safety LTE wireless network for first responders only.



In a digital age, policing has become more complex with the need for both mission-critical voice communications and the ability to securely share data on a wireless network. For years, first responders have used voice radio to transmit messages to police officers and other public safety partners including neighboring police agencies in order to coordinate assistance to the public. As the Region has experienced unprecedented growth and modernization of technology, voice radio communication must be supplemented with data in order to provide detailed information to responders.



With the addition of a secure wireless network used by more than a 1,000 members, first responders will be able to access and share information vital for heightened situational awareness, preserving the radio system for crucial voice communications.



Recent changes in radio spectrum availability made by the Federal Government, in collaboration with the Chiefs of Police, Fire and Medical Services across the country have paved the way for wireless public safety data systems.

For a front line officer, their cruiser and computer is their platform for response to calls for service and major incidents. At present, officers relay data through commercial networks which are designed for public use. Obtaining priority and access on these networks in times of crisis concurrent to public use can result in the inability for officers to obtain vital information when needed the most.



“Accessing this new technology gives Halton First Responders the dependable platform they need to respond efficiently to calls for service and major incidents. The Federal Government allocated this wireless spectrum for public safety agencies for good reason. Every patrol officer in Halton will soon be operating on our own wireless LTE network,” said Deputy Chief Duraiappah, Halton Regional Police Service. “With the leadership and support of our Chief and Police Services Board, our innovative team will be working with Motorola Solutions into 2018 to host the core of this network right here in Halton. It is our hope that other public safety agencies in our Region and across Canada will also benefit from it in time”.

The Motorola Solutions LTE network will be used by officers exclusively to instantly access data on their computers or mobile devices such as dispatch information, records information, GPS data, maps, pictures, videos, and real-time analytics for day-to-day operations and during emergencies.



“Halton Police is known to be an innovator within public safety. This new public safety LTE system is a major step forward in ensuring that Halton first responders have access to critical information when it is needed the most" said Bill Payne, manager of information technology, Halton Regional Police Service.



“Motorola Solutions commends the Halton Regional Police Service for their commitment to advance policing using today’s cutting-edge technologies,” said George Krausz, Motorola Solutions Canada President. “By supplementing their Motorola Solutions mission-critical LMR voice network with a dedicated public safety LTE broadband network, they will be able to use next generation applications to help improve the safety of the Halton Region community and its first responders.”



The Halton Police LTE network core will be available to other public safety agencies that are looking to use a public safety-dedicated broadband network.