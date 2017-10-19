UNHCR provides aid to Mogadishu attack survivors

UNHCR Somalia delivered core relief items and tents to Emergency Operation Center for victims of the attack. © UNHCR Somalia

Attack is one of deadliest ever perpetrated on civilians in Somalia’s history. Grandi

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has handed over relief supplies to local authorities in Mogadishu to support the survivors of Saturday’s massive truck bombing.

The deadly attack which took place in a busy commercial area in the city, killed over 300 people and injured hundreds of civilians, leaving enormous destruction in its wake. More than 200 people are still missing.

UNHCR has provided non-food items, equipment and logistical support to authorities. Family and storage tents, electric generators and relief kits including plastic tarpaulins, kitchen sets, thermal blankets, soap and sleeping mats have been delivered. These will support over 1,000 affected families.

UNHCR assistance is part of wider efforts by the UN to support the emergency response after the Somali crisis management committee requested help. Other humanitarian organizations, donors, the private sector and civil society organizations have joined the government-led response to support victims of the attack by providing urgent life-saving assistance.

Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, expressed his shock and sadness while offering condolences to the President of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo, in a letter on October 16.

“The attack, which is one of the deadliest perpetrated on civilians in Somalia’s history shows the need for the international community to reinforce and sustain its commitment to support your Government in creating a secure environment for the Somali people,” wrote High Commissioner Grandi.

The attack is also a stark reminder of the need for concerted efforts to ensure that Somali refugees displaced in the Horn of Africa region who are choosing to voluntary return to Somalia are safe. Since 2014, over 100,000 Somali refugees have returned home.

Efforts to assist returnees settle in a safe environment are gravely hampered by attacks like these.

UNHCR staff based in Somalia continue to work closely with the local authorities to support hundreds of thousands of Somalis displaced by the continuing insecurity and drought inside the country.

UNHCR is responsible for over 1.6 million displaced people of concern within Somalia.