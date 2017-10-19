Nissan to unveil new ambulance and electric delivery vehicle

Nissan will unveil two new fully customized vehicles at the Tokyo Motor Show to improve city mobility: the new Paramedic Concept and the all-electric e-NV200 Fridge Concept.

Packed with new technologies and features, the new Paramedic Concept will be Nissan’s fifth-generation ambulance and builds on the success of the previous versions, which are sold exclusively in Japan. The next-generation ambulance is based on Nissan’s NV350 Caravan, providing better comfort for the patient and a better work environment for paramedics and drivers.

The company will also lift the lid on its solution to urban delivery challenges and launch a modified, all-electric Nissan e-NV200 Fridge Concept.

The Fridge Concept’s compact size will make it easier to park in urban environments, where large delivery trucks are often prevented from stopping. Equipped with an additional battery pack in the cargo space to power a refrigeration unit, the Nissan e-Fridge will be able to store chilled foods.

“Our fifth-generation ambulance will offer enhanced features that will make a real difference to people’s lives,” said Ashwani Gupta, senior vice president of the Renault-Nissan LCV Business Unit. “The new Paramedic Concept contains vital life-saving equipment to respond to emergencies, often in remote areas.

”Meanwhile, the e-NV200 Fridge Concept will create huge value for commercial users – generating more business, as well as reducing the cost of ownership. With zero emissions, it’ll be perfect for busy urban environments where larger vehicles are often prohibited"

Other unique elements packed into the new ambulance include Nissan’s industry-leading Intelligent Around View Monitor and technology to reduce the spread of germs.

The ambulance also carries a lithium-ion auxiliary battery that supports life-saving medical equipment when patients are in remote areas or in need of emergency assistance. It also contributes to CO2 reduction, as well as external and internal noise reduction.

Nissan plans to start sales of the ambulance in Japan in fiscal year 2018 and aims to double annual sales of the ambulance compared with the previous model.

Also featured at the Tokyo Motor Show will be the NV350 Caravan, which was launched in Japan in the summer.

Intelligent Emergency Braking, Vehicle Dynamic Control with traction control system functions and Hill Start Assist, previously available only on some two-wheel-drive van grades, are now standard on all NV350 Caravan van models. In addition, Intelligent Around View Monitor has been installed for the first time in vehicles of this class in Japan.

Key Specifications

e-NV200 Fridge Concept

Lithium-ion battery:

24 kWh (for Vehicle) + 12 kWh (for Fridge)

Length: 4.560m

Width: 1.755m

Height: 2.150m

New Nissan Paramedic Concept

2.5 liter gasoline engine QR25DE – 5 Speed AT

Lithium-ion auxiliary battery size: 1.6 kWh

Vehicle length: 5.440m

Width: 1.880m

Height: 2.490m