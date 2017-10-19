Piaggio Fast Forward: Michele Colaninno lecture at Harvard University on the impact of robotics and artificial intelligence on daily life

Michele Colaninno: “Regulatory frameworks are required that, with due care and attention, encourage exchanges among everyone in Europe. We have to become a melting pot of multi-cultural experiences fostering new ideas of global interest and the development of innovative robotic technologies with practical applications for everyday life. Only then can a country become truly competitive.”

Michele Colaninno, CEO of Immsi S.p.A. and Chairman of Piaggio Fast Forward (PFF), the Boston-based Piaggio Group company responsible for group research into mobility of the future, delivered a lecture today at the Harvard University I-Lab (the facility set up by the US university to study new technology) on the impact of robotics and artificial intelligence on daily life. In his lecture, Mr Colaninno related the new innovations to the Piaggio Group’s Design Thinking process.

“Ideas and processes need to be correctly integrated in new products. The importance of the innovation process and the growing need for international teams representing a variety of cultures are becoming crucial for any successful business organisation,” said Michele Colaninno during the lecture, in which Professor Jeffrey Schnapp (CEO of Piaggio Fast Forward) also took part. The event was coordinated by Srikant Datar, Professor of Business Administration at the Harvard Innovation Lab.

“I am more and more convinced of the need for regulatory scenarios that, with due care and attention, provide incentives for exchanges among people. We have to become a melting pot of multi-cultural experiences fostering new ideas of global interest and the development of innovative robotic technologies with practical applications for everyday life. Only then can a country become truly competitive.”

“It is essential that we talk continuously with young talents and share their ideas and development theories: if we don’t do this we shall miss extraordinary opportunities that are within our grasp,” continued Michele Colaninno. “It gives me great satisfaction to be here today with so many students to talk about an Italian company, Piaggio, in a setting like Harvard University, an extraordinary breeding ground of leaders and ideas.”

The lecture was attended by the Harvard Business School and Graduate School of Design.