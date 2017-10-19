TestAmerica Expert Mike McGee to Present Webinar on Lead Sampling, Analytical and Data Evaluation Approaches

TestAmerica Laboratories, the leader in environmental testing, is pleased to announce the next webinar in its Ask the Expert series. Mr. Mike McGee, Lab Director at TestAmerica’s Cedar Falls laboratory, will present a webinar entitled A Review of Lead Sampling, Analytical and Data Evaluation Approaches. The webinar, offered free to all interested parties, will be presented live on Tuesday, October 24 at 1:30PM EST, and will be followed by a question and answer period with Mr. McGee.



Mr. McGee’s presentation will focus on the many aspects of environmental analysis for lead in a variety of matrices. Lead is a significant environmental and occupational contaminant that has been recognized as a toxicity hazard for thousands of years. Historically, lead has had many beneficial use applications in products such as paint, ceramics, pipes and plumbing materials, solders, gasoline, batteries, munitions and cosmetics. However, as lead enters the environment, it can cause toxic effects on surrounding ecosystems, food and water sources. As a result, it is often necessary to evaluate lead concentrations through the analysis of material, wipe and air samples to ensure compliance with federal and state regulations, as well as site clean-up specifications. In his webinar, Mr. McGee will provide an overview of air, wipe, and paint sampling approaches for lead, as well as the applicable regulatory levels and data evaluation approaches.



Mike McGee has 33 years’ experience in the Industrial Hygiene field. He has held positions as an Industrial Hygienist for a large industrial firm, Industrial Hygiene Consultant, and is currently serving as Lab Director for TestAmerica Cedar Falls. Mr. McGee has been a Certified Industrial Hygienist since 1983. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from the University of Iowa, and a Masters of Science in Public Health from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.



TestAmerica’s Ask the Expert program provides unmatched access to a nationally recognized panel of more than 30 experts in the environmental field. For more information on the program, or to register for the upcoming webinar, please visit http://www.testamericainc.com/services/webinar_series/.



About TestAmerica



TestAmerica is the leading environmental testing firm in the United States, with over 80 locations providing innovative technical expertise and comprehensive analytical testing services. Specialty analyses include source, ambient and indoor air, water quality, compliance, desalination, shale gas, specialty organics, emergency response, industrial hygiene, dioxins, drinking water, sediments and tissues, PFAS and emerging contaminants, explosives, treatability studies, Federal/DoD, and radiochemistry and mixed waste testing.



TestAmerica affiliate companies include EMLab P&K, the leader in analytical microscopy and indoor air quality; and TestAmerica Air Emissions Corp. (METCO Environmental), specializing in air emissions testing. TestAmerica currently employs more than 2,000 professionals dedicated to exceptional service and solutions for our clients’ environmental testing needs.

