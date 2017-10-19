Avid Unveils VR Innovations and Accelerated Music Creation for Pro Tools

Avid® (Nasdaq: AVID), a leading global media technology provider for the creation, distribution, and monetization of media assets for global media organizations, enterprise users and individual creative professionals, announced a new version of Pro Tools® that empowers users to take on virtual reality (VR) projects with Facebook 360 Spatial Workstation. Debuting at AES New York 2017, the new version includes updates to the integrated Dolby Atmos® workflows and is more powerful than ever for users at all levels, giving Pro Tools | First, Pro Tools, and Pro Tools | HD users new features and improvements that accelerate workflows and expand their creative toolsets.

Audio professionals working on virtual reality projects can now produce immersive, full-sphere, surround sound content from start to finish in Pro Tools | HD. Users can easily edit and mix audio in a 3D space with support for first-, second- and third-order Ambisonics formats across Pro Tools | HD tracks and busses, and then output and deliver to the required formats for playback. Pro Tools | HD also includes Facebook 360 Spatial Workstation for enhanced VR functionality. Also included in this version of Pro Tools | HD are enhancements to the Dolby Atmos® workflows enabling users to quickly and easily mix and deliver immersive experiences for theaters and homes.

Musicians and composers using Pro Tools can now create faster with enhanced MIDI functionality, work smarter with MIDI input display, and quickly find tracks with the new Scroll to Track feature. A new batch rename feature enables both post professionals and music creators to quickly rename groups of clips or tracks instantly.

Aspiring musicians and aspiring professionals using Pro Tools | First, the free version of Pro Tools, gain the same MIDI enhancements as Pro Tools users. In addition, they can now turn session documents from earlier Pro Tools versions into Projects that are ready for cloud backup and collaboration.

“As part of our commitment to providing our preeminent client and user community with the most comprehensive tools and workflow solutions, we deliver a continual stream of innovation with every new version of Pro Tools—and this latest release is no exception,” said Rob D’Amico, Director, Pro Audio Market Solutions at Avid. “This latest version of Pro Tools is packed with features and improvements for everyone. From MIDI enhancements that accelerate music workflows, and VR capabilities for post professionals, to new collaborative capabilities for aspiring pros, this latest version delivers tangible value for users of all backgrounds.”

Availability

Pro Tools 12.8.2 is available now. For more information, visit http://www.avid.com/pro-tools.

About Avid

Through Avid Everywhere™, Avid delivers the most open and efficient media platform, connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution, and consumption. Avid’s preeminent customer community uses Avid’s comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and monetize the most watched, loved and listened to media in the world—from prestigious and award-winning feature films to popular television shows, news programs and televised sporting events, and celebrated music recordings and live concerts. With the most flexible deployment and pricing options, Avid’s industry-leading solutions include Media Composer®, Pro Tools®, Avid NEXIS®, MediaCentral®, iNEWS®, AirSpeed®, Sibelius®, Avid VENUE™, Avid FastServe™, Maestro™, and PlayMaker™. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com, connect with Avid on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, or subscribe to Avid Blogs.

© 2017 Avid Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Avid, the Avid logo, Avid Everywhere, Avid Artist | DNxIV, Avid NEXIS, Avid FastServe, AirSpeed, iNews, Maestro, MediaCentral, Media Composer, PlayMaker, Pro Tools, Avid VENUE, and Sibelius are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.