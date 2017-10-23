USER Launches New Website FRONTLINE to Focus on Mobile App Development in Singapore

Mobile Apps Will Take Over the Website in Handphone

USER has launched a new website, FRONTLINE Mobile App Development to focus оn the mоbіlе арр dеvеlорmеnt іn Singapore. The No.1 UX company that give customer cross-platform business solutions.

“Customers will benefit a lot from the new FRONTLINE mobile app development,” Said USER CEO Yuanfu Qiu. “A mobile application offers convenience to businesses to manage their tasks effortlessly.

Besides this, it also helps a business gain access to a wide-ranging customer base. Thus, many business organizations today are using the phones in order to access cyberspace and reach out to their client base.”

Certainly, the use of traditional desktop computers is declining. No doubt, it is imperative for a business to build a website that is mobile compatible, but a much better approach to expanding their customer base requires a personalized app for the business.

About FRONTLINE

FRONTLINE was established in 2010 by local android developers. They pride themselves in creating user-centered products supported by the most advanced cutting-edge technology and their expert team of software engineers, developers and designers specialize in iOS app development, Android app development, and cross-platform software.