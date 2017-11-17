Author Maria Jasinskas Publishes Book of Inspiration and Empowerment in the Face of a Loved One’s Suicide

“The Widow’s Might” (Westbow Press, 2016) narrates Maria Jasinska’s struggles in dealing with the tragic loss of her husband Gregory, a former United States Marine Staff Sergeant (SSGT). The memoir is filled with hope and important societal commentaries that urge society to address the issue of suicide.

“The Widow’s Might” is set against the backdrop of another tragic and significant event in the Jasinskas couple’s life as well as America’s history: the September 11, 2001 attacks or the 9/11. A sudden surge in voluntary enlistment spread across the country as a result of the attacks. America’s war on terror unfortunately brought a high death toll of 6000. A more disturbing fact is that this number is less than the number of soldier suicide deaths during the same period — a number that unfortunately included Gregory among the casualties.

The author joined the military to use her expertise in psychiatry to help deal with the problem of soldier suicide. Unpredictably and unfortunately, her own husband, who is a veteran of 23 years, took his own life two months within her commission date. The story that follows in “The Widow’s Might” is the compelling account of a wife, a widow, a psychiatrist and a woman of God.

A book that deals with the sensitive and relevant issue of suicide, “The Widow’s Might” will inspire readers to overcome the grief and loss of loved one due to suicide and, find ways to address this issue. Don’t miss to pick up this amazing book in the 2017 Guadalajara Intl Book Fair this coming November 25. Mark those calendars and be at the fair!



The Widow’s Might

Written by Maria Jasinskas

Published by Westbow Press

Published date: April 6, 2016

Paperback price: $11.84



About the Author

Maria Jasinskas, M.D. earned her Medical Degree at Boston University School of Medicine. She completed Residency training in Psychiatry at Boston University Medical Center (BUMC) and went on to complete a Child Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship at Tufts New England Medical Center and a Geriatric Psychiatry Fellowship at BUMC. She is Board Certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. And, on direction commission by the President, was appointed an officer in the Army of the United States.