Columnist Bruce Kauffmann writes about history in an entertaining way

Mr. Kauffmann launched his nationally syndicated newspaper column with the intent of making history both educational and entertaining, and short (450 words) to accommodate his busy readers. He believes the focus of history should not be on arcane dates, facts, and statistics. but on the people — the good, the bad, the famous, the unknown — who make history.

A recurring theme in the feedback Mr. Kauffmann receives from his readers is that they wish they had been taught history in school the way he writes about it.

One reader, Cynthia Scarlett, commented: “Mr. Kauffmann, I truly enjoy your columns! How I wish someone with your flair could have been around when I was in high school. I would have been a lot smarter than I am now. I think you are a real asset to learning and I hope someone in the academic arena understands that and helps spread your fascinating columns throughout the country, or world.”

Moreover, countless teachers write that they use his column in their classroom. As one teacher, Jeanne J. DiGiacomo, wrote, “I find that your articles hold the attention of the students because they are written at a level they understand, are concise and interesting to read.”

Bruce’s History Lessons: The Second Five Years (2006-2011)

Written by: Bruce Kauffmann

Published by: iUniverse Publishing

Published Date: November 7, 2012

Paperback price: $24.99 - $24.08



About the author

The author, Bruce G. Kauffmann, is a columnist and historian whose work has appeared in numerous magazines and newspapers. A former writer for the CBS News, he has won several awards from the Writer’s Guild of America, including the 1991 Hal Terkel Memorial award for general excellence in news writing. In 2001 he launched his weekly history column, “Bruce’s History Lessons,” which appears in newspapers nationwide. Mr. Kauffmann also lectures extensively on topics of historic interest, and is a frequent guest on radio talk shows. He lives in Alexandria, Virginia, with his wife, Judy. They have two daughters, Remy and Joanna.