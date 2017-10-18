Musings about Life and Nature in Poetry Book

Poetry can be a medium of healing. This is what Gina C. Barker’s A Chink in Time aims to achieve—words that can calm the soul and sympathize with a person’s problems.



The book is a collection of meditative poetry that captures a wide array of human emotions and experiences. It tackles love, joy, and even anguish, combined with imagery from the immediate surroundings. The poems aim to take the reader away from his daily angsts to a place of healing.



The author’s inspiration for writing the book was an experience that happened to her roughly twenty years ago. It was a low point in Barker’s life—having recently lost her father and one of her beloved horses. One night, she felt a presence that someone was beside her. Instead of being alarmed, she felt calm and realized that it was a loved one seeking to help and guide her.



Barker dedicates her book to “people who think so little of themselves.” She knows that there are a lot of people who constantly doubt their abilities or have been through dysfunctional relationships, forcing themselves to fit a certain mold. She wrote the book “to help people understand . . . appreciate who they actually are, and be proud of that person.”





About the Author

Gina C. Barker was born in Birmingham but grew up in Cornwall. At an early age, she discovered that she had a penchant for writing. In 2003, she won an award from the International Society of Poets. She was also recognized as Poet of the Year on several occasions.

