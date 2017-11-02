Book by Physical Therapist Kevin Muldowney Give Hope to Sufferers of Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome

“Living Life to the Fullest with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome: Guide to Living a Better Quality of Life While Having EDS,” a handbook written by Kevin Muldowney, serves as a guide for those who suffer from Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. Written by a physical therapist, this resource should tremendously help sufferers ease the burden and pain of their condition. This will surely bring back or boost their quality of life.

The resource provides guides and tips on how to find the right physical therapist, how to exercise without injury and the physical therapy techniques that work best. This book will surely help be a great comfort to EDS sufferers and their families.

“Living Life to the Fullest with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome: Guide to Living a Better Quality of Life While Having EDS” is one of the titles expected to be displayed at the 2017 American Association of School Librarians, which will take place on November 9, 2017.

Living Life to the Fullest with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome: Guide to Living a Better Quality of Life While Having EDS

Written by: Kevin Muldowney

Published by: Outskirts Press

Published date: July 17, 2015

Hardcover price: $47.19

About the author

Kevin Muldowney, PT, owner of Muldowney Physical Therapy, has been successfully treating people with EDS for many years. He is committed to helping this population achieve a better life. He developed a physical therapy protocol for people with EDS. This book outlines his protocol. Kevin’s goal for his book is that every person with EDS will receive the same high quality care his patients do every day in his clinic.