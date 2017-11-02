Author Ken Barnett draws from experience as an EMT to pen first book

“Neck Deep” is about Ken Barnett’s wonderful, often thrilling, experiences as an emergency medical technician (EMT). He started in this field in 1993, when he chose to break the family tradition of being in the construction. Barnett was inspired from his experiences, from his patients, and from his job to write this book. His gripping life story as a flight paramedic while overcoming dozens of scary and daunting obstacles is incorporated in the book and also includes he and his colleagues’ first helicopter operation, the first in the area. Various emergency cases are shared in the book and give an eye-opening realization to readers that events like these are inevitable and are therefore, may also happen to them.

Barnett was able to convey the reality he had faced as an EMT, and the decisions he had to come up in order to save lives. With this book, one may be enlightened of the fact that accidents happen every time and everywhere, thus, one needs to be vigilant. “Neck Deep” is definitely a book worth enjoying as it not only presents the danger, the beauty, and the knowledge of saving lives, but it also keeps the readers pumped with excitement.

“Neck Deep” will be displayed in the upcoming 2017 American Association of School Librarians happening on November 9, 2017. Save the date and grab a copy!

Neck Deep

Written by Ken Barnett

Published by Llumina Press

Published date November 24, 2016

Paperback price $12.95

About the author

Ken Barnett has been an emergency medical technician since 1993. During the 1990s he and his team were responsible for creating the first emergency helicopter care in the Arkansas River Valley area. A graduate of the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith, Ken currently resides in Paris, Arkansas, with his wife and four children.