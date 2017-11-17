Civil War Historical Fiction by Robert Stevens Presents an Epitome of History and Society

The book “Master Robert” by Robert Stevens gives a glimpse of the plantation life through the story of Robert “Master Robert” Stafford, his family and the people in his land. The book provides a story set during the Civil War era with an unconventional story of family and slavery.



Robert Stafford is a successful planter and benevolent landowner living on Cumberland Island, off the coast of Georgia. Like any other landowner, he owns slaves, but he does not adhere to cultural conventions. Unlike most landowners, he treats his slaves with kindness and democracy. He even marries his slave Zabette.



Because interracial marriage is illegal in Georgia, Robert relocates her and their children to Connecticut, where laws provide them protection. Due to the chaos and terror brought by Civil War, Robert was compelled to stealthily ship his goods via a blockade runner as Union forces start to invade nearby ports and territories. All the horror and turmoil of war were witnessed not only by Robert but also Amos and Amelia, his surrogate children. However, the end of the war was just the beginning of another challenge for Robert, his family and his plantation as his slaves leave, get emancipated and threaten vengeance.



This read is recommended for readers seeking for insightful literature that gives a wealth of historical information at the same time provides insight on the moral issues and views of the people in the Civil War era.



“Master Robert” by Robert Stevens has been selected as one of the many educational and informational reads to be presented at the 2017 Guadalajara International Book Fair on November 25, 2017.



Master Robert

Written by: Robert Stevens

Published by: Authorhouse

Published date: April, 2017

Paperback price: $13.95



About the Author:

Robert Stevens is a professor of education at the University of Texas at Tyler. He has taught Georgia social studies and science teachers for eleven years on Cumberland Island which was the setting of his debut novel “Master Robert.”

Stevens’ novel “Master Robert” was awarded the 2014 First Place in Civil War Historical Fiction prize by the Texas Association of Authors. In 2015, his short story titled “Weather Breeder” won first place in the Texas Association of Authors Awards. Robert Stevens has published five books in social studies education and has written more than fifty articles for national and state journals including Social Education, OAH Magazine of History, and Social Studies Texan.