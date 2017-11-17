Myron G. Heavin Stresses out the Importance of the Sabbath Day and the Scriptures for Modern Twenty-first Century Disciples

The book “The Seventh Day Can You Enter This Blessed and Sanctified Day?” by Myron G. Heavin presents how God rested in His blessed day and tells everyone through the words in Psalm 95 and Hebrews 3 & 4 that anyone can take part in God’s rest day as this is the only way one can find true rest. The book attests that true rest is possible amidst the fast-paced lives of today’s disciples.



The book presents answers the new generation seeks from organized and varied sects and religions through the use of Scriptures showing that the Bible is very much relevant and applicable to modern culture and generation. The book is specially intended for individual or small-group study, providing guide questions at the end of every chapter which foster curiosity and organization. It also offers new, innovative ways to make disciples.



This read is highly recommended for readers seeking for respite and assurance through God’s words. This is especially valuable for young and mature readers wanting to grasp the evangelical wisdom that the Bible speaks and is still relevant in this modern day and age.



“The Seventh Day Can You Enter This Blessed and Sanctified Day?” by Myron G. Heavin has been selected as one of the many inspiring and insightful reads to be presented at the 2017 Guadalajara International Book Fair on November 25, 2017.



The Seventh Day: Can You Enter This Blessed and Sanctified Day?

Written by: Myron G. Heavin

Published by: Xulon Press

Published date: July 27, 2012

Paperback price: $12.49



About the Author:

Myron G. Heavin holds a Bachelor of Science degree in aeronautical engineering from Purdue University and a Bachelor of Arts and Masteral degree in biblical and theological studies from Talbot Theological Seminary. He has also enrolled in Christian Apologetics MA studies at Biola University. After fifty years of service as an engineer for the Boeing Company, Myron G. Heavin retired and continues to teach and lead seven different Bible studies. He and his wife Sharyl have been happily married for over fifty years and are proud parents to three children. He and his family are currently residing in Lompoc, California. He is the author of the book “Human Origins and the Bible: A Bold New Theory Relating Genesis Human Origins to Science.”