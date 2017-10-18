Registration for CES Unveiled New York Now Open
Top Innovators to Preview Latest and Greatest in Tech
WHAT:
Registration is open for CES Unveiled New York. Editorial media are invited to attend the CTA Trends/Market Research Presentation and CES News Conference before the event opens to a tabletop exhibition and networking reception. From global powerhouses to startups of all stages, dozens of tech companies will provide a sneak peek at the year’s most advanced technologies two months before CES® 2018.
WHEN:
3-7:30 PM Thursday, November 9 at the Metropolitan Pavilion, New York, New York.
DETAILS:
3-4:30 PM – CTA Trends/Market Research Presentation & CES News Conference – 2nd floor in the Metropolitan Suite
4:30 -5:30 PM – Media Hour – Tabletop Exhibition & Networking Reception – 1st floor in the North/South Pavilion
5:30-7:30 PM – Open Hours – Tabletop Exhibition & Networking Reception – 1st floor in the North/South Pavilion
REGISTRATION:
Click here to register for CES Unveiled New York
Visit CES.tech for more information and to register for CES 2018.
