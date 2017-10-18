Empowering underprivileged children in India

To celebrate Teacher’s Day in India, on 5 September OUP employees visited children at Literacy India to teach them a subject of their choice, and donate books and stationery.

Created in 1996 as a non-profit organization, Literacy India supports the education of underprivileged women and children, empowering them to become self-reliant and employable. Since partnering with Literacy India in 2016, OUP has donated 30,000 books and organized training workshops for 35 teachers to enhance their teaching skills and make classroom learning more impactful.

Sumita Roy, OUP India General Manager: Rights, Contracts & Translations, was one of the staff who visited on the day: ‘I was delighted to see the work that OUP is doing with Literacy India—the smiles on the faces of children as well as the staff at the charity is testimony to the change we have brought about in their lives. It makes me feel proud to work for an organization that is making a difference to the lives of the underprovided through education.’

Nirupama Ranjan, Academic Head of Literacy India, added: ‘We are thankful to Oxford University Press for sending their volunteers to Literacy India. OUP volunteers taught subjects such as Mathematics, English, Geography, Computer Science, and Civics among others. They also discussed the children’s hobbies, favourite movies, music, and food. It proved to be an enriching experience for the children.’