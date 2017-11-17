Author Carl E. Moyler Pens a Compelling Comparative Investigation between Two Well-Known Leaders

In his book titled “On Freedom and Revolt: A Comparative Investigation,” author Carl Moyler compares the thoughts and writings of two prominent Nobel Prize winners - Albert Camus and Martin Luther King, Jr.

With major concerns about tyranny, injustice, war, racism, poverty, exploitation and war, the author shows how two leaders – Albert Camus and Martin Luther King, Jr. – found common grounds towards addressing these critical issues of their time and place despite their differences in terms of cultural and racial backgrounds. A humane agnostic and a seminary trained preacher, these two prominent individuals were reared and lived as personal witnesses to numerous social injustices.

Moyler uncovers and reveals in his book how neither of them was willing to stand in the face of those issues and do nothing. “On Freedom and Revolt: A Comparative Investigation” will prove to the reader why today, they are among the heroes who are well remembered around the world in the domains of freedom and revolt.

The book “On Freedom and Revolt: A Comparative Investigation” will be proudly displayed at the 2017 Guadalajara Intl Book Fair which will take place this November 25, 2017. Grab a copy now!



On Freedom and Revolt: A Comparative Investigation

Written by: Carl Moyler

Published by: Xulon Press Publishing

Published Date: June 7, 2015

Paperback price: $18.49



About the Author

The author, Carl E. Moyler was born in Newport News, Virginia – one of eight children. He currently resides in Dayton, Ohio. He was a graduate of West Virginia State University in 1954 with a major in foreign languages. He holds a Master’s degree in French from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. He holds a Ph.D. Comparative Literature from the Union Institute/University in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a high school teacher of foreign languages, and a professor and an administrator at Urbana University and Wilberforce University. He is also a small business founder and president/CEO.