Florida Author Joseph J. Dougherty Recalls Awesome Past in Book

What was childhood like in the past? Joseph Dougherty’s new book ‘Joe’s Adventures: “Fun on the River”’ tells readers it was way different and awesome than today – and perhaps even riskier and more thrilling. The book takes the oldsters back to the 1940s in Daytona Beach and Ormond Beach, Florida where the author grew up and experienced an adventurous childhood, which serves as the inspiration for the book.



Readers need not guess that the protagonist and storyteller Joe is the author himself. Joe goes on adventures with his friend Harold and cousin Susan, and also joining them is Brown, Harold’s pet dog, thus forming a group that resembles Enid Blyton’s “The Famous Five.” They travel on a raft, which they christen the Frog, and together they share fun and memorable experiences, including catching rattlesnakes and small alligators, surviving an encounter with an alligator, camping, and going on a snipe hunt – exploits that best describe children’s love of adventure and risky play in the past.



By publishing “Joe’s Adventures,” the author hopes to give his grandchildren a rich illustration of the fun things he did as a child and help oldsters like him cherish their beautiful past.



‘Joe’s Adventures: “Fun on the River”’ is available on Amazon and Xlibris.

Readers are encouraged to visit Joseph Dougherty’s website at http://www.josephjdougherty.com



Joe’s Adventures: “Fun on the River”

Written by Joseph J. Dougherty

Published by Xlibris

Published date: April 12, 2017

Paperback price: $17.25



About the Author

Joe was born in Detroit, Michigan in 1939 but grew up in Daytona Beach, Florida where he and his brother had an awesome childhood in the place that offered everything they wanted: the ocean, the beach, a river for fishing, and the woods for hunting and camping. As a young man, Joe completed high school and attended two years of college was active in the drama club. He won the best actor award at the University of Florida in 1958, the year he graduated. He started an import auto parts business, which he later sold, and worked for Southern Bell Telephone Co. as an account executive for thirteen years. He was successful in opening the largest fireplace store in thirty-nine counties for thirty years. Joe is now seventy-seven years old and retired in Ormond Beach, Florida.