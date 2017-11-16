Joyce Philen Publishes Book on Successful Teaching and Redemption

The book “The ABC’s to Successful Teaching: Building Biblical Foundation” by Joyce Philen presents a compelling testimony and provides a glorious source of inspiration and hope to all readers.



The book presents the reality that salvation is so easy that even a child can understand and accept God’s saving grace. The book highlights that salvation should not only be sought, but also accepted and born out of the hearts of believers and faithful ones. The author’s account of her experience of the saving power of God and her challenging journey to finally being saved, may serve as a guiding and encouraging force to those who are also in their own journey to grasp the meaning of God’s words and His promise of salvation.



This read is recommended for readers who seek for inspirational literature that will surely captivate their hearts and spark hope among each person that God’s promise of salvation is true and possible.



“The ABC’s to Successful Teaching: Building Biblical Foundation” by Joyce Philen has been presented as one of the many inspiring reads in the 2017 American Association of School Librarians held last November 9, 2017.



The ABC’s to Successful Teaching: Building Biblical Foundation

Written by: Joyce A. Philen

Published by: Xlibris, Corp.

Published date: November 26, 2008

Paperback price: $10.00



About the Author:

Joyce A. Philen has been teaching children for more than 50 years and several of those years were periods of her life before she discovered the saving power of God. She has been teaching in Temple Baptist, Odessa, Texas since 1968. In October 2007 the church moved and built another building and changed the name to CrossRoads Fellowship. She began teaching in the kindergarten class where she taught and served as superintendent for two years. She also served as teacher and superintendent in second grade for 38 years. She served as part-time children’s minister for two years. She served as the AWANA commander/girl’s TNT director. She has written and taught a children’s doctrine class called Ready, Set, Grow. Recently the family moved to Salado Texas and she is teaching 1st and 2nd grade children at First Baptist Church Salado.

She has been happily married since 1955 and has 4 children, 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson.