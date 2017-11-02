Joyce Philen Shares the Path to Successful Teaching and Salvation

The book “The ABC’s to Successful Teaching: Building Biblical Foundation” by Joyce A. Philen provides guidance and inspiration through the author’s testimony of her journey as a young teen introduced to God’s words and presence yet not able to understand and accept God’s promise of salvation. The author takes the readers on her journey to find salvation and God.



For fifteen years, she worried about her salvation and based her redemption in being baptized. After several years she got out of the church she was baptized in. After moving to Odessa Texas, she began attending Temple Baptist Church where she learned the true meaning of salvation. Yet, she still could not admit that she was not saved. She began attending services, rededicated her life and taught a children’s class.

After five years of teaching, she attended a revival and the evangelist began by praying for those who are not saved and gave advice that one would not be able to sleep until they got settled with God. For four nights she did not sleep and on the fifth night the evangelist preached on the second coming of Christ and pointed out that she was not ready for that event. But that night she found the true meaning of salvation and finally was saved kneeling beside her bed.



This read is recommended for those seeking for the true meaning of salvation and those who are on their own personal journey to discovering their faith and the saving grace of God.



“The ABC’s to Successful Teaching: Building Biblical Foundation” by Joyce A. Philen has been selected as one of the many valuable inspirational reads to be presented at the 2017 American Association of School Librarians on November 9, 2017.



The ABC’s to Successful Teaching: Building Biblical Foundation

Written by: Joyce A. Philen

Published by: Xlibris, Corp.

Published date: November 26, 2008

Paperback price: $10.00



About the Author:

Joyce A. Philen has been teaching children for more than 50 years and several of those years were periods of her life before she was saved. She has been teaching in Temple Baptist, Odessa, Texas since 1968and later at CrossRoads Fellowship which was the name of the new church they build in 2007. She began teaching in the kindergarten class where she taught and served as superintendent for two years. She also served as teacher and superintendent in second grade for 38 years. She served as part-time children’s minister for two years. She actively served as the AWANA commander/girl’s TNT director. She has written and taught a children’s doctrine class called Ready, Set, Grow.

She has been happily married since 1955. She is a proud mother to four children, grandmother to thirteen grandchildren and great-grandmother to seventeen great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson.