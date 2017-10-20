Memoir Tells of a Woman’s Love and Faith amid Husband’s Schizophrenia

Anyone who has seen the 2001 film “A Beautiful Mind” (starring Russell Crowe) or read the book of the same name (written by journalist Sylvia Nasar) will also love “Loving a Beautiful Mind,” a memoir written by Carolyn Linn about her marriage to a spouse with schizophrenia.



Unlike Nasar’s book, “Loving a Beautiful Mind” is written from the perspective of the person who had witnessed first-hand how debilitating and unforgiving schizophrenia is and what it does to the sufferer and his or her loved ones. Readers need not know how the author felt when her husband, who was preparing for a promising career in academia, was diagnosed with schizophrenia. Instead, they should see how the author weathered the storms of her husband’s mental illness through faith and prayer.



The author’s husband’s descent into schizophrenia may be too heart-wrenching for readers who may not be able to cope with the magnitude of the mental illness, but “Loving a Beautiful Mind” is not a story of pain and helplessness – but of faith in a powerful and faithful God, of a wife’s love for her husband, and of a woman’s resolve.



“Loving a Beautiful Mind” is a therapy for readers searching for inspiration and a testimony of faith for Christians seeking the meaning behind the verse “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”



Be inspired. Affirm the human spirit. Get a copy of “Loving a Beautiful Mind” today. Copies are available at Amazon and Xulon Press.



Loving a Beautiful Mind

Written by Carolyn T. Linn

Published by Xulon Press

Published date May 12, 2017

Paperback price: $20.87



About the Author

Author Carolyn Linn already described the wonders of life after death in the inspiring book “Heaven is Amazing!” She can imagine her husband in an incredible environment of peace, joy and beauty, surrounding the throne of God with Jesus Christ His Son. She knows she will see him again! In “Loving a Beautiful Mind,” Carolyn tells the gripping story of her life with a schizophrenic husband and the faith that sustained them throughout their marriage. The author is a retired educator and banker who enjoys travel, art and volunteer work. She lives in Fresno, California.