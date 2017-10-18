Oil Patch Wife Pens Autobiography to Preserve Family History

Being a missionary kid and globe-trotting oil patch wife, Ruth Nave Leibbrand has lots of stories to share with her grandchildren as well as some of the origins of their family. For this reason, Leibbrand turns her stories and recollections – and the highlights of her family – into a cohesive story called FULL CIRCLE (AuthorHouse, 2015).



As a heart-warming and inspirational family memoir, FULL CIRCLE chronicles much of Leibbrand and her family’s life. The author deemed it necessary to share recollections tracing back to her grandparents who immigrated to America, some from England and the others from Germany, so her grandchildren would know where their ancestors came from and what they had been. The Nave’s experiences as as missionaries in India will be of great interest to readers who love Indian history and culture, which the author shares in FULL CIRCLE.



The author also narrates the financial and family problems they experienced on their return to America. Her father had to struggle to support the family, first as a professor, then as an insurance agent before becoming an Army Chaplain. When her father was called to go serve again in India, they had to raise funds for their passage. Her oldest brother was left behind in the States.



After going to college and marrying her husband, the author goes on to relate their life with an oil company and their experiences living in fourteen countries. Leibbrand’s autobiography serves as a tribute to her family and as a family life well-lived and cherished. Having known her family roots and experiencing ups and downs with her family, the author realized that there was so much to write about that she should put them on paper for the benefit of her grandchildren.



In FULL CIRCLE, Leibbrand keeps her family’s stories and recollections dear to her heart. Realizing that kids today no longer know where their families come from or don’t care about their family origins, the author wrote the book in the hope that her grandchildren will know her grandparents and perhaps the rest of the family.



FULL CIRCLE

Written by Ruth Leibbrand

Published by AuthorHouse

Published Date: Oct0ber 24, 2015

Paperback price: $33.95



ABOUT THE AUTHOR



Ruth Nave Leibbrand as a baby went to India with her parents, who spent 40 years in India. After graduating from high school in India, she returned to the States. Attending college and graduating from Hamline University in St. Paul, Minnesota. She met her husband Don in Minneapolis, and after they married, Don graduated from the University of Minnesota and went to work as a petroleum engineer for Phillips Petroleum Company. After five years in the States, they went overseas and spent twenty-nine years with Phillips be returning to the States to retire in Lakeway, Texas.