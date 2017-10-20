Oil Patch Wife Looks Back On Her Life as a Missionary Kid

Ruth Nave Leibbrand was raised by devout Methodist parents, her father being a preacher and chaplain. She spent her early childhood and part of her teenage years in India, where her father served as a missionary. In her autobiography “Full Circle,” she invites readers to look into the life of a missionary family – or of a preacher’s kid.



Leibbrand’s father felt called to serve as a missionary, and his wife, her mother, helped put him through Yale Divinity School by working as a secretary. He wanted to go to China after graduation, but the Methodist Board of Foreign Missions sent him to India instead. Her parents embarked in 1920 and returned to the United States in 1927 for their first furlough. The author was born the next year, in St. Louis where her father filled in for a vacationing pastor, and the next year the family returned to India.



Leibbrand gives vivid details of her life in India. Being a missionary family, they lived in mission bungalows; and being foreigners, the family employed servants. The author remembers her ayah (nanny) telling her boogeyman stories, the servant whose kids she played with, and church where she sang Indian and English hymns.



Her father’s sickness forced their early return to the United States in the middle of the Great Depression. He worked for some time as an insurance agent before landing a job as a chaplain, who had to leave his family behind for a while. The family was not without challenges as the author’s brothers began to enter the rebellious stage of their teen years. When her father was called to return to India, the family had to raise money for their passage.



Half of “Full Circle” is devoted to Leibbrand’s missionary family life, her upbringing as a preacher’s kid. This part of the author’s life will later play a huge factor in her adult life. Her experience will not only build her up for many years of exciting, well-lived life overseas but also help her realize the value of family.



Full Circle

Written by Ruth Nave Leibbrand

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date: October 24, 2015

Paperback price: $33.95



About the Author



Ruth Nave Leibbrand as a baby went to India with her parents, who spent forty years in India. After graduating from high school in India, she returned to the States, attending college and graduating from Hamline University in St. Paul, Minnesota. She met her husband, Don, in Minneapolis, and after they married, Don graduated from the University of Minnesota and then went to work as a petroleum engineer for Phillips Petroleum Company. After five years in the States, they went overseas and spent twenty-nine years overseas with Phillips before returning to the States to retire in Lakeway, Texas.