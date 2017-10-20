Texas Writer Offers a Gift of Prose and Poetry Just in Time for Christmas

Smelling Christmas in the air? It is time to start brainstorming gift ideas, but what is there to give – or –gift – when everyone will have the same idea? Do something different then: give a gift of hope, of reflection… and of literature? The book “The Gift” (Xulon Press, 2011) by retired Texan social worker Lila Ellexon Senter makes a perfect gift for anyone who seeks the real meaning of Christmas in this age of consumerism.



“The Gift” is a wonderful collection of ‘word gifts’ that are worth sharing and reflecting on. The book contains literary gems from well-known authors (such as G.K. Chesterton, Christina G. Rossetti, and Kahlil Gibran) and pearls of wisdom from philosophers, religious figures, and men of science (including Viktor Frankl and Sri Sathya Sai Baba). Some of the personalities may not be Christians but their messages embody the spirit of Christmas.



Senter also adds her contribution to “The Gift.” The collection contains two of her original poems “Especially for You” (written in 1984) and “God Came Down” (written in 2007), which are just some of the ‘word gifts’ the author has shared with her family and friends for the last 31 years, and now she shares them with readers. Bible verses and artworks by different artists complement the book.



“The Gift” provides readers a meaningful opportunity to commemorate the birth of Christ within amidst the holiday lights of Christmas, which has already become a commercial enterprise. Senter’s book is an effort to recapture the true meaning of Christmas one poem, quotation or short story at a time.



Make Christmas in literature cool again. Copies of “The Gift” are available at Amazon and Xulon Press.





The Gift

Written by Lila Ellexson Senter

Published by Xulon Press

Published date: November 30, 2011

Paperback price: $13.92



About the Author

Lila Ellexson Senter is a retired social worker living in Abilene, Texas. She and her husband, Bill, with whom she raised three children, enjoy traveling, reading, and volunteering in their community. “The Gift” was written as a way to promote and support the work of Abilene Hope Haven, a local shelter in the Senters’ hometown.