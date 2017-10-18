Free Indoor Air Quality, Industrial Hygiene, and Fire and Smoke Investigations Workshop in Calgary

Industrial hygienists, building science consultants, facility managers, fire restoration contractors, and environmental, health and safety (EHS) professionals involved with indoor air quality (IAQ), industrial hygiene (IH), and fire and smoke damage services are invited to take part in a one-day workshop being offered by EMSL Analytical, Inc. The workshop is scheduled to take place in Calgary, Alberta and is expected to attract industry professionals from across Canada and the United States.

EMSL is pleased to be offering this free course being taught by one of the leading experts in these fields. Mike Mentz, CIH, CHMM is EMSL’s Environmental, Health and Safety Manager. Mr. Menz has worked in the environmental and industrial hygiene industries since 1987. During that time, he operated as an inspector and consultant in the asbestos, lead and indoor air quality disciplines before joining EMSL in 2012 as their Environmental Training Manager.

Topics to be covered include an introduction to fungal ecology, sampling for mould, Legionella, indoor allergens and report interpretation. An introduction to industrial hygiene, planning strategies and equipment selection, sorbent tubes and passive badges will be discussed. TO-15, PCB, asbestos and NADCA sampling techniques will also be examined. In addition, an entire hour will be dedicated to fire and smoke damage investigations.

“We invite Canadian and U.S. professionals involved with industrial hygiene, indoor air quality, mould, and fire and smoke investigations to attend this complimentary course,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “At the end of the workshop, those who wish to tour EMSL’s laboratory in Calgary will have the opportunity to see firsthand how these types of samples are analyzed. We encourage those planning on attending to register today because this free event is filling up fast and space is limited.”

The one-day workshop will be held at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center in Calgary, Alberta on October 26th from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM with the optional laboratory tour following the event. To register or learn more about this upcoming event or other training opportunities and laboratory services offered by EMSL, please visit www.emsl.com/Training.aspx, call (843)737-6955 or email jmazonas@EMSL.com .

About EMSL Canada, Inc.

EMSL Canada is an internationally recognized provider of environmental, indoor air quality and materials testing services and products to professionals and the general public. The company has an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies.