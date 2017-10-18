Diabetes Foot Care Services May Help Avoid Lower Limb Amputations

Services introduced included administrative support, standardized general practice foot screening, improved community podiatry staffing, hospital multidisciplinary foot clinics, effective care pathways, availability of an orthotist and audit.

“Based on these findings we strongly recommend robust commissioning to provide and coordinate 10 key service provisions for diabetic foot care,” wrote the authors of the study.

Additional Information

Link to Study: http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/dme.13512/full

