The Rehabilitation Process of the Refinery in Salina Cruz Continues After the Earthquake and Multiple Aftershocks

As was reported by Petróleos Mexicanos, due to the earthquake of September 7, and according to the safety protocols currently in effect, the refinery Ing. Antonio Dovalí Jaime, located in Salina Cruz in the state of Oaxaca entered into its automatic safe shutdown process as expected.

Although the facilities of the refinery did not suffer any damage to their structures, the intensity of the earthquake was so great, that the electricity generators, which are the size of a small house, suffered a lateral displacement that affected their proper operation.

Additionally, the multiple aftershocks and the successive earthquakes created the need to implement new preventative actions that will guarantee the safety and the future startup of the plant.

Due to the above, Pemex applied a rehabilitation strategy, in order to put the refinery back into operation as soon as possible. Among the actions that were set in motion, it included the transportation of two new turbine generators from Slovenia, which will be added to the regular operation of the plants.

These are two sets of turbine, generator, and auxiliary equipment, with the capacity of generating 70 Mega Watts (MW), an amount of energy that is comparable to that which is needed to supply 34 thousand homes. This kind of high-tech facilities have been commissioned all over the world, mainly in case of emergencies in the event the usual energy generation sources suffer any kind of damage.

The transport of the generators was carried out using one of the largest airplanes in the world, the Antonov 124-100. This aircraft is 70 meters long, 20 meters high, and has a wingspan of 73 meters, and it has the capacity to transport an excess of 400 tons.

The transport of the generators from the airport in Huatulco to the refinery in Salina Cruz was carried out using electronically assisted trailers, which ensured that the integrity of both the personnel involved and the new equipment was assured throughout the operation.

The transportation maneuver was carried out safely and complied with internal regulations, as well as with the regulations of the highway and customs authorities. The backup of specialized Pemex personnel and the cooperation of the Federal and State Governments, as well as of the suppliers, were vitally important to accomplish this complicated logistical feat.

This equipment will generate enough electrical energy to begin the power start-up tests of the plants, in order to be able to resume operations in the refinery as soon as possible.

