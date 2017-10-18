EVA+ Project: Enel and IP Inaugurate Fast Recharge Station at IP Service Station in Cormano

The Fast Recharge station, from the EVA+ project, installed by Enel at the api Group’s IP service station in Cormano, in the province of Milan, was inaugurated today. It is the first of 20 charging stations along the long routes that fall under the EVA+ project - Electric Vehicles Arteries - to which Enel has added another 10 stations.

The event saw the participation of Francesco Venturini, Head of Enel’s Global e-Solutions Division, Stefano Sterpone, Commercial Director of the api Group, as well as the representatives of the car manufacturers that are partners of the project.

“Electric mobility represents a huge ongoing transformation driven by the evolution of technology,” said Francesco Venturini. “In this context, Italy, which is one of just a few countries to have completely digitalised its electricity distribution network, has a great opportunity. We have launched a programme that will give the country a modern and widespread infrastructure. The first 30 stations installed under the EVA+ project, including the one we are inaugurating today with api Group, allow electric cars to be charged quickly even in non-urban areas, making it possible to drive electric vehicles outside cities and along the longest routes like between Rome and Milan.”

“The installation at the service station in Cormano is the first significant result of the Memorandum of Understanding signed by Enel and api Group last December,” stated Stefano Sterpone. “Today’s inauguration contributes to the development of our range of offered products. A development that is focused on the customer, to whom our network wants to provide a diverse selection of energy for mobility.”

The charging point installed at the IP service station is, like all the other stations that are installed along the country’s long-distance roads, an “Enel Fast Recharge Plus” station, a technology entirely developed by Enel that guarantees a full recharge in less than 20 minutes, compatible with all electric vehicles on the market and in compliance with the highest safety standards.

EVA+ sees the start of the first charging network that will enable the use of electric vehicles outside urban areas. In fact, EVA+ is the electric mobility project that foresees the installation of 200 fast charging stations on extra-urban roads over a period of three years, of which 180 in Italy and the other 20 in Austria. The programme, co-financed by the European Commission under the “Connecting Europe Facility” plan, sees the collaboration of Enel, as coordinator, and leading Austrian utility Verbund, together with some of the world’s main electric vehicle manufacturers such as Renault, Nissan, BMW and Volkswagen Group Italia (represented by Volkswagen and Audi).

Through this first group of installations under the EVA+ project, the Rome-Milan route has been “electrified,” with a charging station approximately every 60 km. The 30 charging stations are primarily located in areas adjacent to motorway access areas in order to also offer the service to drivers using electric vehicles for extra-urban trips with stops compatible with the recharge time, in places such as shopping centres.