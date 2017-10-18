Whole Foods Market Park City Invites Community to Grand Opening

Whole Foods Market officially opens the newly relocated Park City store on Wed., Oct. 18, 2017 at 9 a.m. with music, food and many more surprises for guests. The new 43,000-square foot store, opening at 6598 N. Landmark Drive, brings a culinary destination for food lovers of all stripes and will feature an expansive offering of organic, specialty, and healthfully decadent fast casual dining options for locals and tourists alike.

“Our amazing new store that is double in size, gives us the opportunity to better serve our loyal and new shoppers with enhanced features like nice wide aisles, over 100 seats and new food venues and products that we hope our new and loyal shoppers will love. We hope everyone can come celebrate this new gathering place where everyone can meet and share their love of food,” says Tyler Lay, Store Team Leader for Whole Foods Market Park City. “We are also very excited to have our first taproom in Utah, The Silver Mine Taproom, an inviting destination for the very best local brews.”

Whole Foods Market Park City features a variety of new, chef-driven offerings as well as classic Whole Foods Market fare for shoppers to choose from, including:

Silver Mine Taproom: A first for Whole Foods Market in Utah, the Silver Mine Taproom features a rotating tap of 24 local and hard-to-find beers, including an exclusive Beehive Blonde Ale batch from Park City Brewery and a Single Hop rotating IPA from Red Rock Brewery, a cellar selection of bottled beer, and wine by the glass. The taproom also serves made-to-order lunch and dinner options in a family friendly environment. Favorite dishes include artisan cheese boards, crispy smoked wings, Beyond Meat vegan burgers, grilled ratatouille crostini, braised local pork belly and farmer’s market salads.

Ritual Chocolate Drinking and Coffee Bar : Another first for Utah, Ritual Chocolate will offer its famous, handcrafted small-batch drinking chocolates inside Whole Foods Market Park City. This cozy café will feature bean-to-bar chocolate, sourced from some of the highest quality cacao; a chocolatier making truffles onsite; a full-service coffee bar with nitro brew coffee; a selection of artisan toasts featuring local ingredients; and a delicious seasonal rotating beverage menu to rejuvenate shoppers.

: Another first for Utah, Ritual Chocolate will offer its famous, handcrafted small-batch drinking chocolates inside Whole Foods Market Park City. This cozy café will feature bean-to-bar chocolate, sourced from some of the highest quality cacao; a chocolatier making truffles onsite; a full-service coffee bar with nitro brew coffee; a selection of artisan toasts featuring local ingredients; and a delicious seasonal rotating beverage menu to rejuvenate shoppers. Genji Sushi : Freshly made sushi will offer a variety of specialty rolls including those made with brown or whole grain rice and is prepared fresh onsite. Launching for the first time in Utah, Genji will offer an expanded Karaage chicken menu choices just for Park City shoppers. Karrage is a lighter, crisper chicken on a bed of cabbage enjoyed as a snack or paired with a delicious Ramen bowl or fresh sushi.

: Freshly made sushi will offer a variety of specialty rolls including those made with brown or whole grain rice and is prepared fresh onsite. Launching for the first time in Utah, Genji will offer an expanded Karaage chicken menu choices just for Park City shoppers. Karrage is a lighter, crisper chicken on a bed of cabbage enjoyed as a snack or paired with a delicious Ramen bowl or fresh sushi. In-house Ground Sausages : Sausages made in-house offer the highest quality and exciting flavors, including a special blend made with local ingredients with meat from Ballard Farms, and local spirits and brews from High West Distillery and Park City Brewing.

: Sausages made in-house offer the highest quality and exciting flavors, including a special blend made with local ingredients with meat from Ballard Farms, and local spirits and brews from High West Distillery and Park City Brewing. Dry-Aged Steaks : Whole Foods Market Park City butchers take the most prized cuts of beef, and age them in-house for up to 28 days in a humidity-and temperature-controlled environment until they reach prime flavor. The aging process reduces the moisture content and concentrates the robust, meaty flavor while the natural enzymes in the meat make for a very tender cut.

: Whole Foods Market Park City butchers take the most prized cuts of beef, and age them in-house for up to 28 days in a humidity-and temperature-controlled environment until they reach prime flavor. The aging process reduces the moisture content and concentrates the robust, meaty flavor while the natural enzymes in the meat make for a very tender cut. Ceviche and Poke Bar : Fresh, made in house ceviche and poke options for shoppers to create their own custom blend of this light and healthy treat for lunch or dinner. Traditional and seasonal flavors include shrimp, halibut and octopus ceviche, and Cali tuna, traditional and spicy salmon.

: Fresh, made in house ceviche and poke options for shoppers to create their own custom blend of this light and healthy treat for lunch or dinner. Traditional and seasonal flavors include shrimp, halibut and octopus ceviche, and Cali tuna, traditional and spicy salmon. Neapolitan Style Self-Service Pizza : Slices of pie, including vegan options and made with unbleached and unbromated flour, are cooked in less than seven minutes on a Woodstone Stone Hearth Oven for a quick and easy lunch or dinner.

: Slices of pie, including vegan options and made with unbleached and unbromated flour, are cooked in less than seven minutes on a Woodstone Stone Hearth Oven for a quick and easy lunch or dinner. Sandwich Station : Signature, handcrafted sandwiches are piled with the best-tasting natural and organic offerings, including hot tortas made with local Vosen’s bread, chicken parmesan and meatball sandwiches to choose from on a chilly day.

: Signature, handcrafted sandwiches are piled with the best-tasting natural and organic offerings, including hot tortas made with local Vosen’s bread, chicken parmesan and meatball sandwiches to choose from on a chilly day. Custom Salads and Comfort Foods: Freshly prepared dishes, build-your-own salads and seasonal hot entrees will add variety to shoppers’ breakfast, lunch and dinner choices.

The store will employ an additional 30-to 40-team members, bringing the total number of Whole Foods Market jobs in Park City to between 140 to 150.

Whole Foods Market’s new store in Park City will also empower Team Members and customers to support local causes. Several times a year, the store will hold Community Giving Day where 5 percent of a select day’s sales will be donated to a local nonprofit or educational organization. In celebration of the new location, the store will go toward Youth Sports Alliance.

The original Whole Foods Market Park City, 1748 West Redstone Center Drive, will close permanently on Sunday, Oct. 15.

Whole Foods Market currently has three additional locations in Utah in Salt Lake City at 6930 S. Highland Drive; 1131 E. Wilmington Ave.; and 544 South 700 East.

