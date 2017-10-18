Thai Union Introduces New Management Structure in Europe

Thai Union today announced that Elisabeth Fleuriot is retiring from her role as CEO of Thai Union Europe to pursue other external opportunities. Commenting on the announcement, Thiraphong Chansiri, CEO of Thai Union, said: “Elisabeth has been a strong and highly valued leader of our business in Europe. Her decision to leave after a career spanning four years has forced us to reflect on our organizational structure and examine how to further embed the ‘one Thai Union’ philosophy.”

Thai Union is introducing a new management committee structure in Europe as part of its global program to harmonize and streamline operations in all key regions. The new structure will organize the company to focus on four critical areas of commercial marketing, sales and service; supply chain management; finance and business services, and governance and legal affairs.

Paul Reenan, currently Head of Northern Europe Ambient managing John West, King Oscar and Rugen Fisch, will become regional president for Europe, responsible for commercial marketing, sales and service. Paul will report directly to Thiraphong Chansiri, Thai Union’s CEO.

Working closely together, the new management committee will report directly into their relevant business functions in Thailand to ensure increased efficiencies and complete global alignment of all Thai Union operations. This operational structure will improve effectiveness, allowing Thai Union to grow talent and identify shared resources and services across all markets.

“As we continue to integrate recent European acquisitions into the business and further embed the ‘one Thai Union’ philosophy, we are confident that we have in place the right organization structure, coupled with a proven and highly effective management team. This will put our customers at the heart of our business and ensure we are in good shape to withstand current and future pressures in the global seafood industry,” said Chansiri.

“We thank Elisabeth for her transformational contribution which has helped to build Thai Union Europe into a stronger and successful billion-dollar enterprise. Under her stewardship, our operations in Europe have successfully weathered challenging industry conditions and our brands have all strengthened their leading market positions. We wish her the very best in her future activities,” Chansiri concluded.

ABOUT THAI UNION PCL

Thai Union Group PCL is the world’s seafood leader bringing high quality, healthy, tasty and innovative seafood products to customers across the world for almost 40 years.

Today, Thai Union is regarded as the world’s largest producer of shelf-stable tuna products with annual sales exceeding THB 125 billion (US$ 3.7 billion) and a global workforce of over 46,000 people who are dedicated to pioneering sustainable, innovative seafood products.

The company’s global brand portfolio includes market-leading international brands such as Chicken of the Sea, John West, Petit Navire, Parmentier, Mareblu, King Oscar, and Rügen Fisch and Thai-leading brands SEALECT, Fisho, Bellotta and Marvo.

As a company committed to innovation and globally responsible behavior, Thai Union is proud to be a member of the United Nations Global Compact, and a founding member of the International Seafood Sustainability Foundation (ISSF). In 2015, Thai Union introduced its SeaChange® sustainability strategy. Thai Union’s on-going work on sustainability issues was recognized by its inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Emerging Markets (DJSI) in 2014. In 2017, Thai Union was named to the DJSI for the fourth consecutive year. Thai Union has also been included in the FTSE4Good Emerging Index.