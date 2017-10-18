Devastating California Wildfires Destroy and Damage Homes and Businesses

Multiple fast moving wildfires have ravaged tens of thousands of acres in Northern California. Dry conditions and strong winds have made for challenging conditions for firefighters, as they battle more than a dozen wildfires in California’s wine country.

The wildfires have caused multiple deaths and widespread evacuations. Countless homes and businesses have been burnt to the ground and many more property owners that did not lose their buildings to flames have been impacted by the tremendous amount of smoke that has infiltrated their properties. Wildfire smoke is filled with combustion by-products that include soot, ash and char that can travel long distances and have damaging effects to the properties they impact. Odors, discoloration and “ghosting” effects frequently result when these combustion byproducts make their way into buildings and onto surfaces. Their presence can even cause etching and corrosion over time.

“Residues from wildfires can have damaging effects to people’s properties and even their health if they breathe polluted air for hours on end,” said Michael Chapman, Laboratory Manager at LA Testing’s Huntington Beach facility. “This type of property damage is often covered by many property insurance policies. However, it is frequently left to the property owner to provide proof of damages to settle smoke residue insurance claims. The scientists at LA Testing analyze samples for smoke residues utilizing the latest techniques and advanced instrumentation. These services are available to assist property owners, environmental experts and insurance adjusters. LA Testing even offers an easy-to-use Fire and Smoke Damage Test Kit.”

LA Testing has produced an educational video about smoke damage from wildfires that can be seen at: https://youtu.be/tWlOKFK3bLs.

To learn more about testing for smoke and soot residues, odors or other indoor air quality (IAQ) and environmental issues, please visit www.SmokeDamageTestingLab.com or www.LATesting.com, email info@LATesting.com or call (800) 755-1794. To access the Fire and Smoke Damage Test Kit, visit www.EMSLTestKits.com.

