Body Solve Expansion – Increasing The Range of Available Treatments

Located in Aberavon and having only been established for fourteen months, Body Solve has already begun to take the first steps in expanding the company. Three new members have already been added to the team to not only cope with the demand for sports massage in Swansea and Port Talbot but to also to cope with the increased demand of Osteopathy in Swansea.

Body Solve initially began with only Nicki Llewellyn working as the sports massage therapist, treatments were limited to only sports massage and deep tissue massage. Building up a good client base and reputation Nicki was receiving enquiries that he simply could not deal with on his own.

After bringing in Debbie Robins, who is an Osteopath it allowed Body Solve to take on new patients and meet the demand for Osteopathy in Swansea. Osteopathy and sports massage is not just for athletes and active people, many people with regular jobs require treatment due to repetitive strain injury or the development of incorrect posture which puts strain on the body.

The second Sports therapist and third member of the team, named Rachel Dauncey, allowed Body Solve to expand their range of opening hours and began offering a wider array of available timeslots making daytime, evenings and weekends now available to all patients and clients. Rachel hails from Bridgend, an ex-high level contemporary dancer who knows how tough constant pressure and demand on the body can be. Her previous experiences with pitch side first aid and high pressure dance surroundings make her an incredibly rounded sports therapist. Rachel’s professional outlook and look at symptoms increases her already amazing sports therapy skillset.

The fourth member and second Osteopath to the team, being Aimee Penhale. Aimee is a super passionate and highly devoted individual who thrives in the clinic setting. Her long trail of 5 of 5 star reviews is ever growing with no sign of wavering any time soon. Her caring and parental nature ensures that you will be in the safest of hands and her professional and no nonsense approach to fixing people will definitely see you are out the door in tip top condition.

The fifth and third sports therapist to join the team is Hayley Bennett, Hayley studied over the border in England. After seeking work throughout the country Hayley decided her near future was here in South Wales. Her passion for the outdoors and sport is second to none and so what place to spend her days than here where both passion for sport and outdoors is increasing daily. Hayley has an incredible repertoire with patients and the ability to think outside the box and see what other therapists sometimes don’t is frankly amazing.

With Christmas just around the corner, Body Solve is now fully prepared to deal with the demand for gift vouchers. They are also expanding the clinic and opening a further two treatment rooms in the new year to allow no restraints on the bookings with any of the therapists. Five therapists will be able to work at the same time, which yet again is making Body Solve more and more appealing to potential clients and patients. It will not only make booking in for treatment much easier for clients and patients but it will most certainly create a dynamic and positive workplace for the team.

With the new treatment rooms being currently planned to diversify even further and perhaps offer things such as counselling or personal training along with one to one sessions of yoga or pilates. All of these are becoming very popular in Swansea and Port Talbot and it has the potential to encourage more business toward the company. The next goal for Body Solve is to offer workshops to the public to educate about nutrition and massage. With a passion for health and well-being, Body Solve aims to give clients and patients the tools necessary to maintain a healthy body so they do not need to return for treatment as often. By giving clients after care advice in the form of exercise, stretches and treatment tips, clients and patients can get the most out of their massage. Workshops would allow a more in depth and practical take on it and reach a wider audience.

If there’s something that cannot be fixed elsewhere then at the very least have a consultation at Body Solve where you don’t just get the ‘norm’ you get an all round approach and a look at the whole picture. Our aim – ‘Pain Free Healthy Living’ and not ‘Just Getting by’

Thanks for reading,

Nicki Llewellyn

Body Solve – Pain Free Living

