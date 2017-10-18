SWISS to launch the second Flying Film Festival

SWISS will be featuring the Flying Film Festival in its inflight entertainment programme on all long-haul services from the beginning of November until the end of this year. The Festival showcases ten short documentaries from all over the world that will offer an extra dimension of entertainment on board in addition to the regular inflight programme. The best of these will also be awarded a special Judges’ Prize in January 2018.

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) will be launching the Flying Film Festival, a young and innovative film event focusing on short documentaries and docu-animations, on 1 November. The Festival has been jointly devised by SWISS and the Le Système D association, which is based in Fribourg, Switzerland; and this is its second manifestation after the début event in 2015. The aim of the Flying Film Festival is to support promising young directors all over the world and make their brief but powerful documentaries available to a broader audience by including them in the inflight entertainment programme on SWISS’s long-haul flights.

Best film award

The Flying Film Festival will be available to SWISS long-haul passengers in all seating classes. A judging panel will also be awarding a prize to the best film in this year’s selection in January 2018. This year’s judging panel will consist of Madeline Robert (member of the selection committee for Visions du Réel, Festival International de Cinéma Nyon), Thierry Jobin (Director of the Festival International de Films de Fribourg) and Enrico Vannucci (Short Film Programme Director of the Venice Film Festival).

A varied programme

The selection for this year’s Flying Film Festival extends to ten short documentaries and docu-animations, and includes productions from Switzerland, Ukraine, Mexico, Japan, Italy, the UK and Germany. Full details of the films and their directors are available at www.flyingfilmfestival.com.

A Second Birthday – Georg Zeller (Germany, 2016, 30 minutes)

Nine-year-old Misha has to face a big challenge. His father follows him during the months of preparation for a liver transplant, filming their conversations about the big issues of life.

Champions – Anastasija Bräuniger (Germany, 2016, 8 minutes)

A group of Kurdish children from a refugee camp in Northern Iraq try to contact FIFA to enter their Kurdish team for the 2018 World Cup.

Ciudad Maya – Andrés Padilla Domene (France/Mexico, 2016, 24 minutes)

A group of young urban Maya operate mysterious technological instruments to carry out a kind of archaeological survey of a ruined site.

Home Is Not A Place – Clara Trischler (Germany, 2015, 14 minutes)

A Slovak family that lives in Kenya and Bangladesh have to choose between their freedom and a family reunion.

Maria’s Way – Anne Milne (United Kingdom, 2009, 15 minutes)

A seemingly mundane daily task for an ageing woman soon evolves into a humorous and charming observation on the importance of purpose, commitment and tradition.

13, 14, 15 – Claudius Beutler (Germany, 2009, 18 minutes)

Summer in Siberia. For a few short months, the vast, bleak expanses of snow and the depressing darkness give way to uplifting greenery and lots of soft light.

Movement Arising – Masahiro Tsutani (Japan, 2015, 13 minutes)

Different movements caused by different relationships between minute units such as the structures and cells in mice’s brains, as well as the particles and lines of inorganic matter.

Notturno – Fatima Bianchi (Italy, 2016, 15 minutes)

A group of blind women talking about themselves. Their ways of seeing emerge through sensorial memory, song and dream. An imaginary landscape at the edge of obscurity is reconstructed through their voices.

Rain Project – Oleg Chorny (Ukraine, 2016, 24 minutes)

Armed with his brushes, mural painter Gamlet Zinkivsky roams the streets of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, 20 kilometres from the front line. His actions do not go unnoticed...

Whatever The Weather – Remo Scherrer (Switzerland, 2016, 11 minutes)

Eight-year-old Wally’s childhood is increasingly turned upside down by her mother’s alcohol addiction.

