Suzuki & Motul Celebrate 30th Anniversary At Motegi

Suzuki and Motul celebrated 30 years of collaboration at their home MotoGP at Motegi in Japan over the weekend, where Team SUZUKI ECSTAR riders Andrea Iannone and Alex Rins posted their best results of the season.

Suzuki’s 1993 World 500cc World Champion Kevin Schwantz joined the celebrations along with current MotoGP riders Rins and Iannone, plus Suzuki’s Representative Director and President (CEO & COO) Toshihiro Suzuki, Yoshimura’s Fujio Yoshimura and including Mitsuo Ito, the first Japanese winner of the Isle of Man TT, 50cc class, in 1963.

Schwantz, Rins and Iannone spent time to meet and greet their many Suzuki fans and sign autographs before a celebration party on Saturday evening before the race, commemorating the long-standing partnership between the two companies.

Said Mr. Toshihiro Suzuki: “Team Suzuki has made machines that can win. MOTUL has made lubricating oil that can win. I am very pleased that we have been able to fight together for 30 years. Team Suzuki wants to actively foster young GP Championship riders following Mr. Kevin Schwantz. We look forward to MOTUL’s higher performance products building continually in the future.”