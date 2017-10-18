Swisscom Adds BroadSoft UCC Capabilities to Smart Business Connect Solution

BroadSoft, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSFT) a global market share leader in cloud business software for unified communication as a service (UCaaS), and provider of collaboration and contact center as a service (CCaaS), enables the Swisscom Smart Business Connect solution for the future. The BroadSoft Business UC-One application will enhance the cloud-based IP telephony solution from Switzerland’s leading telecommunications provider with sustainable UCC functions. The new offer is now available for Smart Business Connect users as part of a new tariff model.

New UCC functions turn the previously pure IP telephony solution Smart Business Connect into a solution for complete virtual collaboration. Swisscom primarily addresses SMEs with Smart Business Connect from five employees upwards that require an integrated communications solution that includes modern IP telephony, collaboration, instant messaging, screen sharing, video conferencing and presence functions, and additional services such as internet failure protection. Swisscom operates the entire infrastructure in its own data centres in Switzerland.

Swisscom Smart Business Cloud allows Swiss small and medium-sized business customers (SMEs) to benefit from new business communication opportunities. All functions can be operated from a single app regardless of location. There is only one supplier, one contact person and one invoice that can reduce the administrative burden for companies to a minimum.

“Smart Business Connect stands for a modern IP telephony solution from the cloud. For Swisscom, it is a logical step to now add UCC functions. In cooperation with BroadSoft, we can offer our customers a real added value and open up new opportunities for simple and flexible collaboration”, says Reto Baschera, Head of Business Products at Swisscom.

Marco Meier, Vice President Sales DACH/Eastern Europe, BroadSoft adds: “Companies want to increase the knowledge and productivity of their employees with mobile and intelligent solutions. This offers network operators great market opportunities. Swisscom is now ideally positioned to support mobile businesses and employees to greater effectiveness and flexibility with its BroadSoft Business solutions for unified communication and collaboration.”

BroadSoft also assisted Swisscom with the market entry of the new UCC package. In addition, BroadSoft provides Swisscom partners with in-depth advice on the pain points of their customers using selected business cases.

BroadSoft is the technology innovator in cloud PBX, unified communications, team collaboration, and contact center solutions for businesses and service providers across 80 countries. We are the market share leader for cloud unified communications with an open, mobile and secure platform trusted by 25 of the world’s top 30 service providers by revenue. Our BroadSoft Business application suite empowers users and teams to share ideas and work simply to achieve breakthrough performance. For additional information, visit www.BroadSoft.com.