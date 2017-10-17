Water Cycles Explained Creatively in Children’s Book

Certain concepts are difficult to explain to kids. With Larry Friend’s Icy the Iceberg, parents now have a storybook that satisfies children’s curiosity and answers questions about ice and snow. This tale of a once-tiny snowflake explains how ice is formed and what happens when it falls to the ground.



This story begins on a cool day in Vancouver, Canada. The sun heats the water. The breezes blow over the water picking up the humid water vapor, reaching ever higher towards the clouds. The air becomes colder and colder until a snowflake, named Icy, is born. He is joyful as he falls to the ground. However, for hundreds of years he is covered by more and more snow. Icy goes on a rollercoaster of emotions as he becomes part of a glacier, eventually breaking off as a giant iceberg. As an iceberg, he befriends many creatures along the way.



“The book gives children hope when they are confronted with difficult and scary things in life; knowing that there is little to fear when the same situation presents itself in the future,” says Larry Friend.



Icy the Iceberg has been republished, slightly modified , by LitFire Publishing, a self-publishing company in Atlanta, and it is now available in selected book retailers. More information about Larry Friend and his other books can be found on his website, www.larryfriendbooks.com.





Icy the Iceberg

Written by Larry Friend

Illustrated by Mindy Makis

Paperback | $9.99

Hardcover | $20.99



Book copies are available at LitFire Publishing, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.



About the Author



Larry Friend (author) and Sidney “Mindy” Makis (illustrator) are creative siblings. Larry Friend is a passionate storyteller and full of humor. He enjoys writing and telling fun stories for his children and grandchildren.

