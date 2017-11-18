Pastor Polly Peterson Invites Everyone to Build a Relationship with God

Some people have longed to know God, hear his words and build a relationship with Him but just do not know how and where to find it, or think that they couldn’t. The book, “With Him,” is written to help people learn how God longs to cohabitate with His children in oneness of Spirit and show how God made people to hunger in their souls and spirits for Him.

In “With Him,” the author Polly Peterson, who is a female pastor, shares different Bible messages about God’s love. One is about how God lovingly invites all His children to draw near to Him and He will draw near to them in return as stated in James 4:8. It also presents Bible stories that convey inspiring messages to help people build a relationship with God. An example is David founding intimacy with God when he was in the wilderness of Judea.

Reading this book will help transform lives and relationships with the Father, Son and Holy Spirit and bring divine fulfillment. It is a very good book and definitely a must read.

With Him

Written by Polly Peterson

Published by Xulon Press

Published date August 9, 2017

Paperback price $13.49



About the Author

Polly Peterson is the founder and president of Covenant House of Love Ministries. She is also a counselor, teacher, author, TV and radio host, conference and seminar leader, and speaker. She currently conducts women’s counseling and support groups in the Colorado State Prison System. She also mentors, teaches and counsels women using her book, Love Search. She has a strong desire to reach out to women who are emotionally-wounded and broken-hearted, helping them to heal with the Word of God. She shares God’s love with her beloved husband, Ray, her son Bryan, two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

