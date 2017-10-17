Spreading the Message of God’s Love for Humanity

“I am writing with the hope that somewhere in these pages, you will understand our Wondrous God, His exquisite love for us, what He has done, our purpose for living, or that you will see life and love in all the right places,” - Gloria Losi-Koellhoffer, Author

God’s love for humankind knows no boundaries. Gloria Losi-Koellhoffer aims to spread this message to her readers in The Last Call.



The book discusses the things that the Lord has done for mankind. It is Koellhoffer’s vision of God and his love for his people. Inspired to write the book after receiving a vision from God himself, Koellhoffer aims to reach out to Jewish people and tell them of God’s love, and she also wants her readers to be able to understand his call through her insights. Biblical passages are also presented, in line with her reflections, to create a better discussion.



Although Koellhoffer wants to educate her readers, she does not intend to convert them to her beliefs. She states that she is just God’s follower. “I am writing with the hope that somewhere in these pages, you will understand our Wondrous God, His exquisite love for us, what He has done, our purpose for living, or that you will see life and love in all the right places,” she says.



The Last Call

To the Jewish People First, and Also to the Gentiles

Written by Gloria Losi-Koellhoffer

E-book | $3.99

Paperback | $17.95

Hardcover | $33.95



About the Author

Gloria Losi-Koellhoffer previously worked for the Sarasota Herald Tribune. She has wanted to reach out to Jewish people and spread the word about the Messiah, Jesus Christ, for many years. She considers writing as an outlet that allows her to express her love and devotion to the Lord.